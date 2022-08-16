Salina, KS

Salina South Cross Country 2022 Preview

Jackson SchneiderAugust 16, 2022

Salina South Cross Country Head Coach Travis Peterson is entering his 10th season at his post, and the Cougars continue growing under his leadership.

Last season, the Lady Cougars were steps away from making a state appearance, and the young roster of boys kept developing, which should lead to an exciting 2022 on both sides.

“On the girls side we return two really strong runners, and have one newcomer that will contribute right away,” said Peterson, previewing this fall. “Boys side we are very young and expect to see progress throughout the year.”

Olivia Mancino-Hinde returns as a state qualifier from a year ago; however, Josten Fisher is the only other varsity girl that returns for South. On the boys side, the Cougars return Korbin Dykes, Ryan Brown, Grady Smith, and Dayton Hudson, who all ran varsity last year. Although young, that varsity experience could prove to be very valuable as they begin this season. Knowing what to expect heading into a season, as well as knowing what to expect in varsity competition will help to push them forward.

Coach Peterson expects a few new Lady Cougar to step in immediately as leaders. “Alina Arceo will be a instant-contributor on the girls side,” said Peterson. “Jayden Piepho should also contribute as a freshman on the girls side.”

Peterson also said he expects Kyler Webb to be one of their top runners as a freshman on the boys side.

The South High Cross Country teams will begin their season on Thursday, September 1st in Great Bend. On Saturday, October 8th they’ll run in Salina in a meet hosted by Central at Bill Burke Park. And the postseason will begin on Saturday, October 15th at the AVCTL Meet in El Dorado.

COMPLETE 2022 SALINA SOUTH CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

Thursday, Sep 1, 2022
Meet10:00 AMAway vs. Great BendLake Barton Course
Thursday, Sep 8, 2022
Meet3:30 PMAway vs. HesstonHesston Golf Park
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Meet4:30 PMAway vs. BuhlerPrairie Ridge Cross Country Course Hutchinson, Ks
Saturday, Oct 1, 2022
Meet10:00 AMAway vs. Junction CityMilford St Park-JCHS Cross Country Course
Saturday, Oct 8, 2022
Meet9:00 AMAway vs. Salina CentralBill Burke Park
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
AVCTL Meet10:00 AMAway vs. Maize SouthWartick Farms El Dorado
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
RegionalTBDAway vs. TBA
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
StateTBDAway vs. TBA

