Salina South announces coaching appointments

Salina South High School Athletic Director Ryan Stuart announced two Head Coaching changes on Thursday, with the appointments of Cameron Magnall as Head Track & Field Coach, and Mackenzie Morris as the Head Girls Tennis Coach.

Per release, Magnall has 16 years of head coaching experience, including three years as the Head Track & Field and Cross Country Coach at Sterling College, and seven years in the same role at McPherson College. Magnall will inherit a talented roster of athletes, including the now two-time defending AVCTL-I Girls Track & Field Champions.

Morris joins South after a decorated tennis career of her own, posting a record of 130-14, with four top-six State finishes, and a State Doubles Championship. She will also inherit a roster of athletes, and a program which routinely sends competitors to the state tournament.