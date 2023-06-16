Salina South announces coaching appointments

By Jackson Schneider June 16, 2023

Salina South High School Athletic Director Ryan Stuart announced two Head Coaching changes on Thursday, with the appointments of Cameron Magnall as Head Track & Field Coach, and Mackenzie Morris as the Head Girls Tennis Coach.

Per release, Magnall has 16 years of head coaching experience, including three years as the Head Track & Field and Cross Country Coach at Sterling College, and seven years in the same role at McPherson College. Magnall will inherit a talented roster of athletes, including the now two-time defending AVCTL-I Girls Track & Field Champions.

Morris joins South after a decorated tennis career of her own, posting a record of 130-14, with four top-six State finishes, and a State Doubles Championship. She will also inherit a roster of athletes, and a program which routinely sends competitors to the state tournament.