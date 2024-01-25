Salina South announces Christien Ozores as Head Football Coach

Salina South High School announced on Thursday the hiring of Christien Ozores as its next Head Football Coach, pending board approval.

Ozores comes to Salina South after a successful stint as the Head Coach at Russell High School, in which he lead the Broncs to a record of 10-9 in two seasons. Including a 6-4 season in 2022, Russell’s most victories in a season since 2003.

Prior to becoming the Head Coach at Russell, Ozores also served as an assistant at RHS for two seasons under coaches Mark Baldwin and Otis Hendryx. Aside from his football coaching duties, Ozores also lead Russell’s strength and conditioning program and assisted on both the basketball and baseball coaching staffs.

Ozores will take over for long time South Head Coach Sam Sellers, who spent 14 years at the helm. The Cougars are currently in the midst of a 24-game losing streak dating back to September of 2021.

The following release was published by South High announcing the move:

“Salina South High School is excited to announce Christien Ozores as the new Head Football Coach of the Cougars, pending board approval.

After completing his collegiate playing career at Fort Hays State University, Ozores has spent the last four years at Russell High School, serving as head coach for the past two seasons. In 2022, his first season as head coach, Ozores led Russell to their first winning season since 2003, a league title, and their first playoff win since 1979.

Ozores, who was an all-state, multi-sport athlete at Junction City High School, has also served as the Head Baseball Coach at Russell. Last spring, in his first season, Coach Ozores led the Broncos to a 20-2, league championship season. Ozores was also an assistant basketball coach for two seasons.

“I am honored to have been chosen to lead this historic football program,” said Ozores. “My family is very excited about being part of the Salina community and embracing and honoring the traditions of Salina South High School. I am excited to begin working with the students, staff and the community to develop great relationships, which in turn creates a culture that allows us to accomplish great things. We will work extremely hard to become a unified, disciplined, consistent program that will allow us to compete at a consistently high level. Go Cougars!”

“I am extremely excited about the hiring of Coach Ozores,” said Ryan Stuart, Salina South athletic director. “During the interview process, it was immediately apparent that Coach Ozores is the right fit for our football program. He did an outstanding job during his time at Russell High School and found success in every stage of his coaching and playing career. I look forward to seeing that success continue at Salina South High School.”

Please welcome Coach Ozores, his wife Kate and daughter Avery to the Salina South Cougar Community!”