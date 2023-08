In the inaugural season under the direction of MacKenzie Morris, the Salina South High School tennis team announced its roster selections on Wednesday.

SENIORS

Kacee Doonan

Ally Exline

Alena Tran

Emily Salas

Harley Sierminski

Emily Jaramillo

Odessa Miller

JUNIORS

Sofia Burns

Lakin Soden

Jennifer Nowak

Myah Roudybush

Jocelyn Hamilton

SOPHOMORES

Julie Ali

Sam Dominguez

Kate Hull

Sarah Rosario

Maureen Addo

FRESHMAN

Jena Strong

Charlie Beus

Leany Maldonado