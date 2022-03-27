Salina Sophomore is KSU Silver Key Student

A student from Salina is among Kansas State University’s Silver Key sophomore leadership honor society’s new members for the 2022-2023 academic year.

According to the school, to be eligible for Silver Key, students must have at least a 3.0 grade point average, be a 2021 high school graduate and in their freshmen year at the university.

The school says Silver Key members take part in a variety of community service projects throughout the semester. Past projects have included hosting children from the Boys and Girls Club at K-State Athletics events; partnering with the K-State Recycling Center; writing cards and making quilts for a local veterans’ center; collecting donations for the Manhattan Emergency Shelter; highway and neighborhood cleanup efforts; and afternoon visits to Stoneybrook and Meadowlark, senior living communities in Manhattan.

The following students are members of Silver Key for 2022-2023:

Terin Rundus, Concordia; Alexa Heseltine, Derby; Ava Perrier, Eureka; Katie Schmit, Garnett.

From Greater Kansas City: Olivia Waren and Garett Willis, both from Lenexa; Kate Weisner, Olathe; Grace Burgett, Abby Collins, Zach Davidson, Grant Henderson, Jack Marks, Gracyn Martin, Tanner Prock and Ellie Zerrer, all from Overland Park; Abigail Harrison, Prairie Village; Emily Gipson, Eddie Hotzel, Ajooni Hundal and Landyn Luttrell, all from Shawnee; and Lauren Andrews, Stilwell.

Marrissa Raynesford, Hays; Skyler Johnston and Courtney Pitts, both from Lawrence.

From Manhattan: Carson Ingold, Chanae Parker, Mia Thompson and Sofie Zeck.

Abigail Stuchlik, Marion; Ross Latta, Marysville; Adelaide Easter and Madison Turner, both from Salina; Paige Vulgamore, Scott City; Sydney Bacon, South Haven; Mia Cardenas, Washington; and Ashleigh Mauler, Wichita.

From out of state: Brianna Fay, Arvada, Colorado; Abigail Colburn, Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Hannah Writebol, Parker, Colorado; Hannah Rerick, Newtown, Connecticut; Evie Rodenbaugh, Kansas City, Missouri; Alexis Hoover, Nebraska City, Nebraska; Olivia Edwards, Omaha, Nebraska; Chloe Bagg, Norman, Oklahoma; and Lauren Thompson, Woodville, Wisconsin.