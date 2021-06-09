Salina Soldier Killed at Weapons Range

One Kansas National Guardsman was killed, two were injured after all three were ejected from their military Humvee at the Smoky Hill Weapons Range.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that around 2pm Tuesday, three members of the Kansas National Guard were on their way to meet another group of soldiers when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled.

The three men were ejected and seriously injured.

Sheriff Soldan reports that 30-year-old Wesley Kubie of Salina was airlifted for emergency treatment, but died enroute to a Wichita hospital.

Deputies say the driver, Jaden Johnson, 23 of Salina and a second passenger, 28-year-old Frederick Cole of Topeka were transported to Salina Regional Health Center with multiple injuries.

The Smoky Hill Weapons Range is located 10-miles west of Salina and encompasses 51-square miles of training space.