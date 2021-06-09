Salina, KS

Now: 86 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 71 °

Salina Soldier Killed at Weapons Range

KSAL StaffJune 9, 2021

One Kansas National Guardsman was killed, two were injured after all three were ejected from their military Humvee at the Smoky Hill Weapons Range.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that around 2pm Tuesday, three members of the Kansas National Guard were on their way to meet another group of soldiers when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled.

The three men were ejected and seriously injured.

Sheriff Soldan reports that 30-year-old Wesley Kubie of Salina was airlifted for emergency treatment, but died enroute to a Wichita hospital.

Deputies say the driver, Jaden Johnson, 23 of Salina and a second passenger, 28-year-old Frederick Cole of Topeka were transported to Salina Regional Health Center with multiple injuries.

The Smoky Hill Weapons Range is located 10-miles west of Salina and encompasses 51-square miles of training space.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Farming News

End Hunger Campaign Grant Funding

With the help of generous donations from Farm Bureau members in Kansas and Farm Bureau Financial Ser...

June 9, 2021 Comments

Salina Soldier Killed at Weapons Ra...

Top News

June 9, 2021

Falcons Split at Buhler

Sports News

June 9, 2021

Suspect Sought After Chase, Crash

Top News

June 9, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

New Leader at Education C...
June 9, 2021Comments
Free Summer Lunches Begin...
June 9, 2021Comments
Municipal Band Begins 137...
June 9, 2021Comments
Statehouse Tours to Reope...
June 8, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices