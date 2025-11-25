Salina Sign Code Overhaul?

Salina City Commissioners were silent after returning from an executive session to discuss the legal counsel on the subject of the Cozy Inn vs. the City of Salina during Monday night’s regular meeting.

City Manager Jacob Wood joined in the KSAL Morning News Extra on Tuesday with a look at a range of topics including the decision from a federal court that sided with the Cozy, in a lawsuit over the painting on the north side wall of the restaurant that’s been serving burgers since 1922.

Wood says the city’s entire sign code may need an overhaul. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/J-Wood-1.mp3

Wood added it’s early in the process of a very complex issue that could mean anything from an appeal, to changes in the sign code in Salina.