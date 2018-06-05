Salina Shooting Range Project Scrapped

A planned Salina area shooting indoor shooting range and training center project has been scrapped.

Centerfire Range & Training Center announced via social media that the project has been permanently stopped.

Plans had called for a fully concreted structure. The 16,000 sq ft facility would have included 12 shooting lanes, a pro-shop, a snack bar, and a training center. It would have been located a mile east of the I-135 and State Street Road exit on Old Hwy 40.

The business made the following announcement:

It is with extreme sadness that we announce to you that Centerfire Range & Training Center will NOT be opening for business.

In September 2017, we sat down with a local bank for our business loan for the range; we were given the go ahead to proceed. The owner of the property also sat down with the bank to verify our loan was good, prior to him investing significant money into this kind of project; and it was confirmed to him that we were good to go.