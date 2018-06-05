Salina Shooting Range Project Scrapped

A planned Salina area shooting indoor shooting range and training center project has been scrapped.
Centerfire Range & Training Center announced via social media that the project has been permanently stopped.
Plans had called for a fully concreted structure. The 16,000 sq ft facility would have included 12 shooting lanes, a pro-shop, a snack bar, and a training center. It would have been located a mile east of the I-135 and State Street Road exit on Old Hwy 40.
The business made the following announcement:
It is with extreme sadness that we announce to you that Centerfire Range & Training Center will NOT be opening for business.
In September 2017, we sat down with a local bank for our business loan for the range; we were given the go ahead to proceed. The owner of the property also sat down with the bank to verify our loan was good, prior to him investing significant money into this kind of project; and it was confirmed to him that we were good to go.
In April we submitted an invoice to the bank so that some big equipment could be purchased and the bank stated they were not going to give us the loan because we did not have enough pre-sold memberships (certain number of pre-sold memberships were not a condition discussed).
We have exhausted all efforts to rectify the situation and cannot proceed. We put everything we had into this project and do not understand why this has happened. We cannot express how sick, sad, upset, etc that we feel. We had such high hopes to bring the most awesome place to you all.
We personally reached out to our lane sponsors and our members by phone yesterday and today. We are so very sad for them as they have been such awesome supporters and were so very excited for the range to come. Also to all of you who have been following us on our Facebook with excitement for the project.
We will keep the Facebook page and our website up for a while to try and make sure everyone has a chance to be notified. Eventually, once everything has been resolved with regards to dissolving the business, we will shut everything down.
As a result of what has happened, Mick and I will be selling everything that we had bought for the business through the many buy sell trade pages on Facebook and will have a moving sell in the very near future, as we are also selling our home and moving back with family to start over.
We thank you for all your support in this tough time.