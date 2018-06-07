Salina Shock Open Season with Road Loss

Cheney welcomed Salina with seven games already under its belt. Meanwhile, the Shock were starting the 2018 campaign.

The play on the diamond reflected that.

Cheney (5-3) pounded out 11 hits, plated seven runs in the first three innings and went on to down Salina 12-2 Wednesday night.

Clay Durin coughed up seven runs, but only one was earned as the Shock were plagued by four errors. Durin gave up six hits with three strikeouts and four walks.

Offensively, the Shock (0-1) recorded seven hits, but left 10 runners stranded. Brayden Smith and Dylan Lang had RBI hits in the fifth and sixth frames. Edward Scott and Jake Nielson accumulated two hits each.

Salina travels to Hutchinson Friday before having its home opener on Saturday at Dean Evans Stadium.