Salina “Sharing Fridge & Freezer” to Open

A community-driven response to worsening food insecurity in Salina is underway. The Salina “Sharing Fridge & Freezer” will open this week.

Organizers say Salina has been a food desert for years, with many families already struggling to access nutritious food. Now, harmful cuts to food assistance programs are turning a long-time problem into an urgent emergency.

The “Sharing Fridge & Freezer” opens Tuesday, October 28 at 8:00 AM at the Salvation Army, providing a vital access point for fresh and frozen food during the Salvation Army’sregular operating hours Monday–Friday and evening dinner hours. Weekend dinner access will expand in November.

Additionally, dinner is currently served two evenings per week. Community members may call the Salvation Army to verify the current schedule. The fridge and freezer are open anytime the building is open to the public.

The Sharing Fridge & Freezer operates under a dignity-first model of “take what you need, give what you can”.

Only fresh and frozen foods are accepted:

Fruits & vegetables

Milk, dairy, cheese, eggs

Meat and frozen proteins

Refrigerated drinks and goods

Volunteers will restock and check items twice a week as the program builds capacity.

The “Sharing Fridge & Freezer” effort is a partnership between the Kansas Impact Coalition, the Smoky Hill Equality Coalition, and the Salvation Army of Salina.

“Salina has already been a food desert for far too long,” said Miranda Bachman, organizer with the Kansas Impact Coalition. “With food stamp cuts and damaging political choices, what was a bad situation has become an emergency. Our neighbors deserve fresh food and dignity — and our community refuses to wait for someone else to fix this.”

The Kansas Impact Coalition is actively seeking additional partners, host sites, and donated refrigerators/freezers to expand access across Salina. More locations are needed to meet the demand.