Salina Senior Theatre Project to Present One Acts

The Salina Senior Theatre Project will close its 5th season with “An Evening Of One Acts” featuring four performances.

According to the organization, the one acts include:

“Blue Sky With Approaching Storm”

“Bank Robbery?”

“You Know You’re Old When”

“Just The Facts Ma’am”

The shows will be presented Fri Oct 24th and Sat Oct 25th at 7pm at the Salvation Army Chapel located at 1137 N Santa Fe.

The cast of local talent includes:

Danton McDiffett

Stephanie Silcott-McDiffett

Temprance Schreiner

Jan Oberle

Bethanny Carter

Amanda Lynn

Bob Hunter

Bob Sears

Wally Hitchcock

Terri Levin

Carol Bragg

Ratzlaff

Tickets will go on sale Monday Oct 13th. Tickets will be $10 in advance at the Salvation Army front desk (785)-823-2251 or at the door the night of each performance. Refreshments will be provided and drawing for door prizes. Half of the proceeds received will go toward the Salvation Army Repair Fund.