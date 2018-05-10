Salina Selected to Host KSHSAA Girls State Golf Through 2021.

Visit Salina is pleased to announce that KSHSAA has selected the Salina Municipal Golf Course to host the KSHSAA State Girls Golf Tournaments each October for the years 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

While Salina has hosted the Girls State Tournaments in previous years, the commitment is often on an annual basis. To confirm a 4-year agreement from KSHSAA shows the excellent service and coordination efforts by the community and the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

KSHSAA Assistant Executive Director Jeremy Holaday highlights factors contributing to Salina’s selection as a host site, “The KSHSAA is always confident and excited to host events in Salina. Visit Salina and the City staff do a wonderful job making people feel welcome when they travel and stay to compete and spectate during our events. Salina offers a more centralized location no matter the classification which is important for our schools. The Salina Municipal Golf Course does a great job of hosting our tournaments. The course can be set up to offer unique challenges but also available to score for our high school golfers. I am looking forward to the 4-year plan which will allow us to better organize and prepare for all aspects of the event. ”

The 2018 event will take place October 15 and will feature Class 6A. Annually, the class that Salina hosts will rotate. In 2019 Salina will host the 3-1A class; in 2020 5A; in 2021 4A. Included in the rotation are three other courses–Hesston Golf Course (5A, 4A, 6A, 3-1A), Carey Park Golf Course (4A, 6A, 3-1A, 5A) and the Emporia Municipal Golf Course (3-1A, 5A, 4A, 6A).

Mike Hargrave, General Manager and Head Golf Professional at the Salina Municipal Golf Course is enthusiastic about the 4-year commitment to host, “We’re very happy to host this event, which brings about 100 golfers to the course. In addition to enjoying the athletes, the event brings parents and spectators that will often rent a cart to keep up with viewing. Participants and spectators come in during the days prior to the tournament and play practice rounds. The attendees are certainly staying in Salina more than one day in most cases. It’s definitely a WIN WIN situation for the golf course and the community.”

The event will require volunteers with knowledge of the golf game to work as markers that verify scores. Approximately 20 to 25 volunteers will be needed. The course will provide volunteers with a golf cart to assist in verifying scores. Interested volunteers should contact Mike Hargrave by e-mail: [email protected]

Regional tournaments to determine State qualifiers will take place 1 week prior to the State tournaments. Closer to October you will find more information on the www.KSHSAA.org site.