Salina Schools Plan Kindergarten Roundup

Kindergarten Roundup is scheduled in each of the USD 305 elementary schools during April. Families with children who turn five years old on or before August 31, 2024 are invited to register for all-day kindergarten.

Coronado Elementary – Thursday – April 18, 6:00 p.m.

Cottonwood Elementary – Thursday – April 25, 6:00 p.m.

Heusner Elementary – Thursday – April 25, 6:30 p.m.

Meadowlark Ridge Elementary – Thursday – April 25, 6:00 p.m.

Oakdale Elementary – Tuesday – April 23, 6:00 p.m.

Schilling Elementary – Thursday – April 18, 6:00 p.m.

Stewart Elementary – Tuesday – April 23, 6:30 p.m.

Sunset Elementary – Tuesday – April 23, 6:00 p.m.

Getting ready for the first day of kindergarten is an exciting time for both our children and families. The staff at USD 305 look forward to sharing a long-lasting partnership with parents and guardians to support their child’s development.