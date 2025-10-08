Salina Schools Excel at Band Festival

This past Saturday, the Kansas State University Marching Band hosted their annual Central States Marching Festival in Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

According to the K-State School of Music, Theatre, and Dance, thousands of high school students and spectators enjoyed the performances of 40-high school bands, with a finale performed by The Pride of Wildcat Land marching band to end the festival.

Throughout the day 16-bands received one-hour clinics, where they worked with K-State students and staff to help improve their musical and marching performance. The festival was coordinated by Director of Bands Frank Tracz and worked by Kansas State University Marching Band students and staff.

The Salina South High School band and the Salina Central Mustang Band were among the 40 bands that participated.

According to USD 305, the South Band earned a Superior (I) rating and the Central Band earned I ratings in Music and Marching with an overall Excellent (II).

Photos via Salina USD 305