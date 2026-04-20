Salina Schools Achieve “All Star” Status

A couple of Salina schools have earned “All-Star High School” status from the Kansas Board of regents.
According to USD 305, both Salina Central and Salina South have been recognized for their efforts to expand college access and support students through the application process.
The All Star High School program, launched in 2022, extends the Apply Kansas mission to enhance college access by guiding students through the application process. Students in these schools receive support in completing admissions applications, seeking financial aid, and celebrating all postsecondary paths. This ongoing series of events, sustained year after year, cultivates a college-going atmosphere throughout the entire school community.
Throughout the year, Salina Public Schoolshigh school students receive support with:
- Completing college admissions applications
- Exploring and securing financial aid
- Celebrating all postsecondary pathways
This recognition reflects a strong commitment to helping students plan for life after graduation. Through events such as Apply Kansas application days, FAFSA completion support and college signing celebrations, CHS and SHS foster a college-going culture that encourages students to pursue their future goals with confidence.
South and Central are included among the 219 high schools across Kansas earning this recognition.