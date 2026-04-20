Salina Schools Achieve “All Star” Status

A couple of Salina schools have earned “All-Star High School” status from the Kansas Board of regents.

According to USD 305, both Salina Central and Salina South have been recognized for their efforts to expand college access and support students through the application process.

The All Star High School program, launched in 2022, extends the Apply Kansas mission to enhance college access by guiding students through the application process. Students in these schools receive support in completing admissions applications, seeking financial aid, and celebrating all postsecondary paths. This ongoing series of events, sustained year after year, cultivates a college-going atmosphere throughout the entire school community.