Salina Salvation Army to Celebrate 125 Years

An organization who among other things provides food and other basic necessities throughout the year but is most visible during the holidays is preparing to celebrate 125 years in Salina.

The Salina Salvation Army will be celebrating 125 years in Salina July 22nd – 24th.

The organization tells KSAL News plans are coming together for Friday and Saturday events that weekend. The City of Salina will be blocking the 1100 block off Santa Fe, and there will be numerous activities outside and inside. Non-Profit agencies will be set up in the Chapel. At this time there are 13 agencies that have reserved booths.

Plans include:

Friday, July 22 they will kick off the weekend with a free concert at the Eric Stein Stage in Oakdale Park. Headlining will be contemporary Christian Group Christafari. Local artists Dru Davis, Cash Hollistah, and Into Forever, will also be preforming. Concert will be begin at 5:00 pm.

Saturday, July 23 will be time to celebrate the Community. The Salvation Army will be holding a block party at 1137 N. Santa Fe, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. Those planning to participate include Salina Police Dept., Saline County Sherriff Dept., Salina Fire Dept., and Armed Forces Obstacle Course. Bounce-A-Roos will have 5 houses and activities. There will be games and face painting. Hot Dogs, chips and drinks. Non-Profits will have information booths and there will be tours of The Salvation Army facility. Best of all, this is free to the community.

Sunday, July 24 will be a time to Worship with The Salvation Army. Territorial and Divisional Leaders will be present along with The Salvation Army Divisional Brass Band, who will be preforming. Outdoor Service will begin at 10:45 am.

Organizers are recruiting volunteers. They tell KSAL News plans are quickly coming together and now they need a little help. Most importantly, volunteers are needed for Friday and Saturday’s events.

If you can help please contact Roxanne at The Salvation Army by email or phone [email protected] / 785-823-2251.

Any help would be greatly appreciated.