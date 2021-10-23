Salina, KS

Salina Salvation Army Preparing For Holidays

Todd PittengerOctober 23, 2021

The Salina Salvation Army is preparing for the holiday season.

The agency says the holiday season is rapidly approaching and they are preparing and adjusting its programs to meet safe restrictions and guidelines for those in need.

The organization’s most visible part of the holidays is its Kettle Campaign, red kettles and bell ringers at multiple locations around Salina.

Applications for Bell Ringer positions are currently being sought. Applications may be picked up at The Salvation Army 1137 N. Santa Fe. The agency also is s now scheduling bell ringing volunteers for the Christmas Kettle Campaign. Necessary precautions will be taken to provide safety for those who participate.

The Salvation Army Kettles will be placed throughout the community beginning Nov. 1 until Dec. 24. To help you may volunteer at registertoring.com.

The Kettle Campaign is the Salina Salvation Army’s single largest fund raiser. It funds local Salvation Army programs throughout the year.

