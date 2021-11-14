Salina, KS

Salina Salvation Army Kettle Campaign Underway

Todd PittengerNovember 14, 2021

It’s a sign of the season. Bell ringers and red kettles. The Salina Salvation Army Kettle Campaign is underway.

The agency tells KSAL News the campaign began this week.  Kettles and bell ringers began at limited locations around Salina.

The Kettle Campaign will launch fully on “Black Friday”, Friday November 29th.

Red kettles and bell ringers this year will be stationed at about a dozen locations around Salina. Bell ringer are out daily, except for Sundays.

The Kettle Campaign is the organization’s single largest fund raiser. It funds local Salvation Army programs throughout the year.

Volunteer bell ringers are still needed.  It is a great public service project for groups to participate in. To volunteer, contact Roxanne Matous at the Salina Salvation Army, or volunteer online at Register to Ring.

Bell ringers will be out accepting donations through Christmas Eve.

