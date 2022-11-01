Salina, KS

Salina Salvation Army Holiday Aid Applications

Todd PittengerNovember 1, 2022

The Salina Salvation Army is accepting applications for holiday assistance beginning this week. The organization is accepting applications for the Christmas Angel Tree and Toy programs beginning Wednesday.

Applications for holiday assistance are being accepted between 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on the following dates:

  • Wednesday – Nov. 2
  • Friday – Nov. 4
  • Monday – Nov. 7
  • Wednesday – Nov. 9
  • Friday – Nov. 11

Applicants must provide proof of total household income, names, ages and identification for each household member.  Applications will only be taken in person at 1137 N. Santa Fe.

