Salina Restaurant Closes

A Salina restaurant which hasn’t been open yet for two full years is closing its doors.

The Original Grande announced via social media on Saturday it is closing its doors for good, effective immediately. The announcement reads:

“We have made the difficult decision to close our Salina Location effective January 20th, 2024. We have enjoyed being a part of the Salina community and appreciate the loyalty and support from our guests over the years. Through this, we’ve offered all of our team members the opportunity to transfer to some of our neighboring locations.”

The Original Grande, owned and operated by JRI Hospitality, opened in Salina March of 2022. It was the hub for similar restaurants in Goodland, Scott City, and Abilene.