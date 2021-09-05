Salina, KS

Salina Rep. Gets Vaccinated, Encourages Others

Todd PittengerSeptember 5, 2021

A Salina area state representative receive his second shot late last week to become fully vaccinated against COVID. Rep. Steven Howe, serving District 71 which encompasses East Salina and Saline County, received his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Salina Family Healthcare Center.

Howe says he is encouraging everyone to consider doing the same.

“I want to do my part to keep my family and community safe, and to help keep hospital beds open for those that need it at Salina Regional Health Center. Some may wonder why I’ve waited until August to receive my vaccinations.

Honestly, like many, I struggled to navigate the tremendous amount of information and misinformation that is out there. I wanted to do my best to make an informed decision. But ultimately, it finally came down to trust, and whether or not I was going to trust those with the education, training, and expertise regarding this vaccine. It has proven to be an effective tool for reducing complications of the disease and is known to significantly reduce the need for hospitalization. I believe it is time to start trusting our institutions again, while also respecting the freedom of individuals to make health care decisions they’re comfortable with. If you haven’t received your vaccine yet, please consider doing so.”

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

