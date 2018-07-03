The 4th of July features fireworks, hamburgers and baseball.

The diamonds of Salina are ready for the 28th annual Salina Regional Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Kansas Grand Slam, presented by Salina Regional Health Center. Over 35 games take place the next four days, concluding with 17U and 19U championships.

Salina has two squads in the tournament, including the Falcons, who are 21-1 on the season. The Falcons wrap up day one at Dean Evans Stadium against the Capital Mudcats. The Hawks start the tournament with a showdown against the Topeka Scrappers 1 at James Matson Field.

Wednesday, July 4

Time Dean Evans James Matson 10:00 17U – Marion vs Wichita Aviators 17U – Salina Hawks vs Topeka Scrappers 1 12:15 19U – Newton vs Wichita Kings 19U – Lawrence Next Level vs Next Level Manhattan 2:30 17U – Topeka Scrappers 1 vs Clay Center 17U – Topeka Scrappers 2 vs Marion 4:45 17U – Salina Hawks vs Winfield Warriors 17U – Millard North vs Wichita Aviators 7:00 19U – Salina Falcons vs Capital Mudcats 19U – Lawrence Next Level vs Millard North



Thursday, July 5

Time Dean Evans James Matson 10:00 17U – Marion vs Millard North 17U – Winfield Warriors vs Clay Center 12:15 19U – Andover Central vs Next Level Manhattan 19U – Capital Mudcats vs Newton 2:30 17U – Winfield Warriors vs Topeka Scrappers 1 19U – Salina Falcons vs Wichita Kings 4:45 17U – Topeka Scrappers 2 vs Wichita Aviators 17U – Salina Hawks vs Clay Center 7:00 19U – Newton vs Salina Falcons 19U – Next Level Manhattan vs Millard North



Friday, July 6

Time Dean Evans James Matson 10:00 19U – Lawrence Next Level vs Andover Central 19U – Capital Mudcats vs Wichita Kings 12:15 19U – Andover Central vs Millard North 17U – Millard North vs Topeka Scrappers 2 2:30 19U – Poll A #4 vs Pool B #4 17U – Poll A #4 vs Pool B #4 4:45 17U – Quarterfinals: Pool A #2 vs Pool B #3 17U – Quarterfinals: Pool B #2 vs Pool A #3 7:00 19U – Quarterfinals: Pool A #2 vs Pool B #3 19U – Quarterfinals: Pool B #2 vs Pool A #3



Saturday, July 7