The 4th of July features fireworks, hamburgers and baseball.
The diamonds of Salina are ready for the 28th annual Salina Regional Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Kansas Grand Slam, presented by Salina Regional Health Center. Over 35 games take place the next four days, concluding with 17U and 19U championships.
Salina has two squads in the tournament, including the Falcons, who are 21-1 on the season. The Falcons wrap up day one at Dean Evans Stadium against the Capital Mudcats. The Hawks start the tournament with a showdown against the Topeka Scrappers 1 at James Matson Field.
Wednesday, July 4
|Time
|Dean Evans
|James Matson
|10:00
|17U – Marion vs Wichita Aviators
|17U – Salina Hawks vs Topeka Scrappers 1
|12:15
|19U – Newton vs Wichita Kings
|19U – Lawrence Next Level vs Next Level Manhattan
|2:30
|17U – Topeka Scrappers 1 vs Clay Center
|17U – Topeka Scrappers 2 vs Marion
|4:45
|17U – Salina Hawks vs Winfield Warriors
|17U – Millard North vs Wichita Aviators
|7:00
|19U – Salina Falcons vs Capital Mudcats
|19U – Lawrence Next Level vs Millard North
Thursday, July 5
|Time
|Dean Evans
|James Matson
|10:00
|17U – Marion vs Millard North
|17U – Winfield Warriors vs Clay Center
|12:15
|19U – Andover Central vs Next Level Manhattan
|19U – Capital Mudcats vs Newton
|2:30
|17U – Winfield Warriors vs Topeka Scrappers 1
|19U – Salina Falcons vs Wichita Kings
|4:45
|17U – Topeka Scrappers 2 vs Wichita Aviators
|17U – Salina Hawks vs Clay Center
|7:00
|19U – Newton vs Salina Falcons
|19U – Next Level Manhattan vs Millard North
Friday, July 6
|Time
|Dean Evans
|James Matson
|10:00
|19U – Lawrence Next Level vs Andover Central
|19U – Capital Mudcats vs Wichita Kings
|12:15
|19U – Andover Central vs Millard North
|17U – Millard North vs Topeka Scrappers 2
|2:30
|19U – Poll A #4 vs Pool B #4
|17U – Poll A #4 vs Pool B #4
|4:45
|17U – Quarterfinals: Pool A #2 vs Pool B #3
|17U – Quarterfinals: Pool B #2 vs Pool A #3
|7:00
|19U – Quarterfinals: Pool A #2 vs Pool B #3
|19U – Quarterfinals: Pool B #2 vs Pool A #3
Saturday, July 7
|Time
|Dean Evans
|James Matson
|10:00
|17U – Semifinals: A1 vs B2-B3 winners
|17U – Semifinals: B1 vs A2-B3 winner
|12:15
|19U – Semifinals: A1 vs B2-A3 winner
|19U – Semifinals: B1 vs A2-B3 winner
|2:30
|17U – Championship
|3:00
|19U – Championship