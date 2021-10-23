Salina, KS

Now: 74 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 79 ° | Lo: 53 °

Salina Regional Health Center Service Auxiliary Installs New Officers

Todd PittengerOctober 23, 2021

The Salina Regional Health Center Service Auxiliary installed new officers at their annual membership brunch this month.

According to the organization, the theme of this year’s program was “Volunteers the Heart of the Community.”

A welcome was given by President Emma Doherty.  Invocation was given by Pastor Delvin Strecker, St John’s Lutheran church.  Musical entertainment was presented by Arnie and Jean Boyd from Chapman.  Marsha Haskett, Director of Volunteers/Gift Shop Manager shared updates of the Gift Shop and that the volunteers have new blue vests they wear while volunteering.

Treasurer Brenda Smith gave the 2020-2021 financial report sharing her appreciation for memberships and extra donations to the auxiliary.  Sally Emerson, President of the Kansas Hospital Volunteers, spoke on the values of hospital volunteers for our patients, families, and guests.

Sally Emerson than installed the new officers for SRHC Service Auxiliary – President Sandy McIntire, President Elect Bonnie Anderson, Secretary Margaret Robertson, Treasurer Brenda Smith, and Past President Emma Doherty.

Bonnie Anderson did a recognition of lifetime members.  The SRHC Service Auxiliary currently has a total of 170 members.

If interested in membership to the auxiliary, please contact Bonnie Anderson 785-822-4559.

_ _ _

Courtesy photo: left to right – Sandy McIntire, President; Emma Doherty, Past President; Bonnie Anderson, President Elect; and Brenda Smith, Treasurer.  Not pictured Margaret Robertson, Secretary.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Regional Health Center Servi...

The Salina Regional Health Center Service Auxiliary installed new officers at their annual membershi...

October 23, 2021 Comments

FB: 8-Man II Playoff Bracket

Sports News

October 23, 2021

FB: 6A Playoff Bracket

Sports News

October 23, 2021

FB: 8-Man I Bracket

Sports News

October 23, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Regional Health Ce...
October 23, 2021Comments
Salina Salvation Army Pre...
October 23, 2021Comments
COVID Booster Shots Now A...
October 22, 2021Comments
4 New COVID Deaths, 70 Ne...
October 22, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices