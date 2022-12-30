Salina Regional Endocrinology Earns Recognition

Salina Regional Endocrinology has earned Education Recognition Program Certification from the American Diabetes Association for its efforts toward providing services that meet the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES).

According to the hospital, the DSMES standards were developed by the American Diabetes Association to assure

patients have access to knowledgeable health professionals who can provide comprehensive information about diabetes management.

“Daily self-management skills are absolutely essential for people to effectively navigate the 24/7 challenges of living with diabetes, helping to keep them healthy and prevent or delay the serious complications of diabetes,” said Linda Cann, MSEd, the ADA’s senior vice president of professional services. “We applaud Salina Regional Endocrinology for its commitment to providing high-quality, evidence-based education and support for people with diabetes by meeting the National Standards for DSMES and earning the ADA’s ERP recognition.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) 2017 National Diabetes Statistic Report there are 30.3 million people, or 9.4% of the population in the United States, who have diabetes. While an estimated 23.1 million have been diagnosed, unfortunately, 7.2 million people are not aware that they have this disease. Each day, more than 4,110 Americans are diagnosed with diabetes. Many will first learn that they have diabetes when they are treated for one of its life-threatening complications – heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, blindness, nerve disease and amputation.

Salina Regional Health Center photo