Salina Regional Donating $1 Million to CCCC Tech Building

Salina Regional Health Center, the Salina Regional Health Foundation and the Salina Regional Health Foundation’s Community Health Investment Program have announced a combined donation totaling $1 million for Cloud County Community College’s Technical Education and Innovation Center.

According to Salina Regional , this new facility will house the academic programs of Nursing and Allied Health, Renewable Energy, and Agriculture and Industrial Technology.

“We want to support the continued growth of nursing education in north central Kansas,” said

Joel Phelps, President/CEO at Salina Regional Health Center. “We’re all invested in the

Concordia community’s success and the mission that Cloud County Community College

accomplishes is aligned with Salina Regional Health Center’s mission as well.”

Salina Regional’s donation has secured naming rights for the Nursing Department’s Skills Area and Sim Lab.

Cloud County’s Technical Education and Innovation Center will positively impact the number of workers in Kansas by providing the needed education and skills to support occupational groups

expected to grow employment from 2019-2029.

“We are so excited and appreciative of this generous gift from our partners at Salina Regional Health Center,” said Cloud County Community College President Amber Knoettgen. “We have had a long-standing relationship with them, and we are thrilled to continue our partnership for years to come. I would like to thank CEO Joel Phelps and the entire team at Salina Regional for supporting such an important project to build and retain talent in North Central Kansas.”