Salina Red Lobster Closes

The Red Lobster seafood restaurant in Salina is among a large number the chain abruptly closed in markets across the country Monday.

Customers at the Salina location 2925 S. 9th encountered a locked front door with a sign on it indicating it has closed. Red Lobster’s corporate website also lists the Salina location as closed.

Along with the Salina location, other Kansas locations listed as closed include restaurants in Olathe, and Kansas City, Kansas.

Back in April it was reported the company was experiencing financial difficulties and was contemplating bankruptcy.