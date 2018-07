Salina Recycling Center Opens Wednesday

The new Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center is set to open. The brand new facility will open on Wednesday with a public ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center is located at 125 W. North Street (on the corner of Santa Fe Avenue and North Street). Normal business hours will be Wednesday-Saturday, 8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. It is open to all Salina and Saline County residents.

Instructions:

1. Passenger cars, SUVs, light trucks, trailers, and vans only. Material must be bagged, boxed or bundled.

2. Drive-thru only. Walk-in service not available.

3. Please stop/wait when a red light is present, and only enter the recycling center when the light is green.

4. Remain in your vehicle throughout your visit.

5. Approach the designated drop-off point slowly, place vehicle in park, shut-off engine, and open your trunk.

6. No Styrofoam, packaging “peanuts”, cigarettes, flammable materials, hazardous or toxic wastes, plastic bags, or liquids of any kind.

7. All recyclables must be clean and dry.

8. All bags and containers will be checked and unacceptable items returned.

9. Once your box, bin and unaccepted materials have been returned, please exit the building carefully.

Acceptable Items:

Aluminum and steel (tin) beverage and food cans

Cardboard and pasteboard (flatten for better use of space)

Glass containers (all colors of food and beverage jars and bottles)

Magazines/catalogs, junk mail, office paper, books

Newspapers (including inserts)

Plastic beverage, food and soap containers (plastics 1-7)

Unacceptable Items:

Batteries

Cigarettes

Fluids or aerosols of any kind

Hazardous chemical containers (motor oil, pesticides, etc.)

Other glass (windshields or glass panes)

Other plastics not listed above

Paint cans

Plastic bags

Shredded paper

Styrofoam and packaging “peanuts”

For more information, call (785) 309-5750 or visit www. salina-ks.gov.