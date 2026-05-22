Man Cited After Gun Fires

A man was cited following the unlawful discharge of a gun Thursday night.

According to Salina Police, at 10:45 officers responded to a home in the 2500 block of Stonepost. The residents of that house were reporting an accidental discharge of a 9mm handgun. The projectile from the discharge left the residence through the wall and struck a neighboring residence.

There were no injuries in the incident.

One of the occupants of the residence where the discharge occurred advised they had a loaded semi-automatic handgun on their bed when they fell asleep. They attempted to manipulate a cellphone and accidentally discharged the handgun in the process.

The firearm was seized by officers.

26 year old Cole Paulino was issued a Notice To Appear on scene for Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.

The Salina Police Department want to remind community members to diligently observe best storage and handling practices when dealing with firearms.