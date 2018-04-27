Salina Recognized as a Tree City USA Community

The Kansas Forest Service and Arbor Day Foundation recognized Salina for the 28th consecutive year as a Tree City USA Community.

To qualify as a Tree City USA Community, a town or city must designate a tree board or department by municipal ordinance to operate the program, have an annual

budget of $2 per capita, and observe Arbor Day with a proclamation and tree planting ceremony.

To commemorate this recognition, City of Salina staff and students from Kansas Wesleyan University (KWU) held a tree planting ceremony on April 27 on KWU’s campus.