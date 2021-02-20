Salina Receives Transportation Alternatives Program Funding

Salina is among a group of Kansas communities receiving special transportation funding from the state.

According to Governor Laura Kelly’s office, $13.5 million has been targeted for 18 projects selected for inclusion in its Transportation Alternatives (TA) program for Federal Fiscal Year 2022-23.

“The projects we announced will help our communities make the kinds of improvements that will ensure that Kansas remains the best state in the nation to work, live, and raise a family,” Governor Kelly said. “These are projects that make it safer for children to walk and bike to school, they will add sidewalks for Kansans to walk, bike or use a wheelchair, and they continue to build on our efforts to improve access to our state’s many outdoor recreational opportunities.”

An application assembled by City of Salina staff was one of the projects selected. The project received up to $345,692 to construct a bicycle/pedestrian facility along the south side of Magnolia Road from just east of Ninth Street to Ohio Street.

The Transportation Alternatives Program funds projects focused almost entirely on planning for and building infrastructure for safe, accessible and connected pedestrian and cycling networks. Becoming a more bicycle and pedestrian-friendly state is a top priority for Governor Kelly, KDOT and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism.

“One of my favorite things about being the Secretary of Transportation is getting to talk to Kansans about how transportation improvements can help support the health, education and economic goals of their communities,” Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz said. “Today we celebrate federal, state and local resources coming together to deliver more for Kansans in all those areas.”

Funds for this program come from the Federal Highway Administration and are currently the primary source of KDOT funding for bicycle and pedestrian projects statewide, including Safe Routes to School. The program also funds surface transportation projects of a historical nature and scenic and environmental projects, including Main Street beautification projects.