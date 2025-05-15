Salina Ready For State Tennis

Salina will be a busy place this weekend. There will be five graduations involving Saline County Schools Saturday and Sunday. Salina is also a host site for state tennis this weekend, beginning Friday.

The Salina Tennis Center is hosting the 5A State Boys tennis tournament Friday and Saturday. There will be 72 players participating from 22 teams, competing for both team and individual championships. Salina South is the host school.

Salina Central has 5 players who qualified including:

Doubles – Owen Leonard/Liam Young

Doubles – Jonathan Huseman/Kaisen Burt

Singles – Ryddyk Smith

Salina South has 2 players who qualified including:

Doubles – Marcus Chavez/Brodie Garnett

The two-day state tennis event gets started on Friday morning with tournament matches beginning at 10:30. Admission is free to the public.

Since the opening of the new Salina Tennis Center, Salina has now hosted two 5A State Tennis championships in less than two years. Prior to the new facility opening in 2023, Salina had not hosted a State tennis tournament in nearly 20 years.