Salina Public Transportation Closing For Thanksgiving

KSAL StaffNovember 19, 2018

Salina public transportation will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

OCCK, Inc. Transportation, including Salina CityGo and 81 Connection, will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving.  CityGo service will resume on Black Friday, November 23, 2017, with hours of operation from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.  Peak routes will not be running.

Regional Paratransit service will only be running essential medical trips on Friday.

81 Connection will be running regular routes on Friday.

Transportation services will resume normal operating hours on Saturday, November 24th.

 

 

 

