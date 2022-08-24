Salina, KS

Now: 93 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 95 ° | Lo: 64 °

Salina Public Schools Chats Planned

Todd PittengerAugust 24, 2022

Salina USD 305 is planning a couple of discussion-type events for community members to participate in.

According to the district, Superintendent Linn Exline is inviting community members to join her for a conversation about schools. Opportunities include:

  • September 1, Thursday, 5:15-6:15 p.m. at Sunset Elementary School
  • September 2, Friday, 9:00-10:00 a.m. at Sunset Elementary School

Superintendent Exline will share an update about the district’s strategic plan, including the central role belonging plays in that plan. There will be time for discussion and questions.

Community members can learn more about district priorities. The current strategic plan was the result of input collected from community, staff and student sessions. Adopted in November 2020, it included a new vision and mission statement. Its three primary goals are communication skills, critical thinking skills and social-emotional skills.

The chats are a part of the active collaboration and exchange between Salina residents and their schools.

In March 2022, the board of education held an open information and listening session that offered insights about how boards of education work. SPS Chats, featuring discussion and district priorities, will be held throughout the school year. Additionally, Superintendent Exline will gather feedback and input from staff and students at meetings throughout the school year.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Public Schools Chats Planned

Salina USD 305 is planning a couple of discussion-type events for community members to participate i...

August 24, 2022 Comments

Police Seeking Spending Spree Thiev...

Kansas News

August 24, 2022

Driver Hurt in Crash

Kansas News

August 24, 2022

Kansas Baseball Announces the Addit...

Sports News

August 24, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Police Seeking Spending S...
August 24, 2022Comments
Driver Hurt in Crash
August 24, 2022Comments
Drowning Victim Identifie...
August 24, 2022Comments
KSU Report Details Teache...
August 23, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra