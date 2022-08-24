Salina Public Schools Chats Planned

Salina USD 305 is planning a couple of discussion-type events for community members to participate in.

According to the district, Superintendent Linn Exline is inviting community members to join her for a conversation about schools. Opportunities include:

September 1, Thursday, 5:15-6:15 p.m. at Sunset Elementary School

September 2, Friday, 9:00-10:00 a.m. at Sunset Elementary School

Superintendent Exline will share an update about the district’s strategic plan, including the central role belonging plays in that plan. There will be time for discussion and questions.

Community members can learn more about district priorities. The current strategic plan was the result of input collected from community, staff and student sessions. Adopted in November 2020, it included a new vision and mission statement. Its three primary goals are communication skills, critical thinking skills and social-emotional skills.

The chats are a part of the active collaboration and exchange between Salina residents and their schools.

In March 2022, the board of education held an open information and listening session that offered insights about how boards of education work. SPS Chats, featuring discussion and district priorities, will be held throughout the school year. Additionally, Superintendent Exline will gather feedback and input from staff and students at meetings throughout the school year.