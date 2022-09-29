Salina Public School Survey to Begin

Beginning later this week, phones will be ringing across the Salina Public Schools USD 305 District. A comprehensive survey of patron opinions will begin.

According to the district, the survey will provide insight into what residents think about the district’s strengths, challenges, and other important issues.

“This survey will give us an outstanding opportunity to hear from a cross-section of our patrons their opinions about our performance, and what they think about a variety of issues,” says Linn Exline, superintendent of schools. “We’ll hear from all geographic parts of the district, people of all different ages, and everyone from newcomers to long-term residents.”

The district says calling will be done by Market Research Associates, a Kansas City firm, which uses only professional researchers. Participants will be selected totally at random, and all responses will be kept completely confidential.

In general, calls will be placed between 7 and 9 p.m. on weekdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. The caller ID may show “Market Research Associates,” or it may simply show an 816 or 913 area code, because the company uses calling facilities in both Missouri and Kansas.

For those who are not contacted at random on the phone, an online version of the survey will be available on the district’s website.

The survey process will take about two weeks to complete, and the district is asking patrons to listen for their phones to ring. The phone survey was designed by ExcellenceK12, a Kansas City-based market research firm that has worked with school districts across the Midwest.

“We really want to hear from you,” Exline says. “So, if you get a phone call on this survey, please participate, and please let us know what you think.”