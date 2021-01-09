Salina Public Library Exhibiting Virtual Gallery This Month

Artist L.H. Sven Johnson is now exhibiting in the virtual Gallery 708 at Salina Public Library. The exhibit “The Grammatical Heirs” will be on display at salinapubliclibrary.org/virtual until Jan. 31, 2021. It includes 14 mixed medium art prints that focus on existence and how everything in life changes but leaves a mark.

L.H. Sven Johnson attended the Minneapolis College of Art & Design (1996-97) and received a B.A. in Art from the University of Iowa (2000). He has worn many hats throughout the years, including a 6-year stint as a designer and builder of crates for the Art Institute of Chicago. He currently resides in the small studio he built among the wheat fields north of Galva.

Now on its fourth exhibit, the virtual Gallery 708 is making a difference in the Salina community by providing local artists a place to share their work during pandemic restrictions.

“The Salina Public Library’s Gallery 708 is an important access point to the arts and for artists in the Salina community. Gallery 708 is one of only a handful of public gallery spaces in Salina offering an unbiased community space for local artwork to be shared,” Glory Benacka, programs coordinator and gallery manager, explained.

People from around the country have been able to browse the gallery online, which provides the library an exciting extension of services beyond traditional community borders. The appeal of the project doesn’t surprise Benacka who hopes the exhibits can act as a beacon for the community during challenging times.

“After the plague of the Middle Ages was the Renaissance,” she said. “I hope that in its own very small way Gallery 708 reminds people of life, hope and beauty that can come out of this time.”

If you’d like to learn more about the artist or the virtual gallery please contact Salina Public Library Programs Coordinator Glory Benacka at 785-825-4624, ext. 219, or email [email protected]

