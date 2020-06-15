Salina Public Busses Back to Normal Schedule

Beginning this week Salina public transpiration is returning to normal schedule.

According to OCCK, all of their public transportation services will resume to pre-COVID-19 operating hours.

CityGo will run 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, with peak routes running 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturdays will return to 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Regional paratransit services and City of Abilene transportation will resume serving all customers for all trips.

81 Connection will return to three daily routes between Belleville and Salina, Monday through Friday.

The Transportation office will still be limited access.

Vehicles are cleaned throughout the day to protect drivers and passengers. Cleaning Before and After Service: Every vehicle is cleaned before it leaves for daily service- this includes wiping down seats, grab handles and other surfaces with disinfectant. Additionally, “deep cleaning” vehicles is done after each day of service. The crew cleans, disinfects, and deodorizes all surfaces in the vehicle. This includes and is not limited to: grab bars, wall surfaces, windows, floors, seats, stop request pull cords. Cleaning While In Service: Drivers disinfect the high-touch surfaces of buses and vans after they finish a run and before they start another trip or round.

For more information about OCCK, Inc., visit www.occk.com. For more information about CityGo and OCCK Transportation, visit www.salinacitygo.com. Or, contact the OCCK Transportation Center at 785-826-1583.