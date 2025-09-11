Salina Protestors Arrested in DC

A group of protestors from Salina were arrested this week at a protest in Washington DC.

The Salinans are part of a group called “Free State Advocates”. They traveled to Washington D.C. to join “Popular Democracy” for an act of civil disobedience, protesting proposed cuts to the Housing and Urban Renewal in the recently proposed appropriations bills.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department made 14 arrests during the incident Wednesday afternoon. According to the group, nine Kansans were among those arrested.

The protestors, who were shouting “housing is a human right,” were arrested for “crowding, obstructing, or incommoding” during the incident at the Senate Cafeteria. Those arrested include:

Miranda Bachman

Shelby Hermosillo

Olivia Phillips

Gary Phillips

Becky Norlin

Christie Peterson

Michelle Jones

Josh Fredrick,

Sara Gillum

Eight were released for the nonviolent civil action. Becky Norlin was detained overnight on additional charges, with a court hearing scheduled for 1:00 PM on September 11th.

Shelby Hermosillo, from Salina, was one of the activists arrested. She spoke during a press conference, sharing her story of having bills pile up, missing one payment because of job loss and another when gig jobs like rideshare or grocery delivery don’t deliver enough income, despite working every day, and losing her permanent housing. Her family now shares her sister’s home, and they continue to build and work to find a more independent solution. She acknowledges that traveling to D.C., and being arrested, caused a financial loss at an already difficult time for her household, but believes the action was vital, and the protest was personal.

“I had this weight over me, knowing that I was leaving my family back home, losing money because I’m here to do this, but it matters more than making sure we had a check at the end of the week,” Hermosillo says. “I definitely feel like if you are able to do something, if you can make it to D.C. or show up to a protest in your town, now is the time to share your voice and speak out for those that can’t. We are the change.”

“Free State Advocates” is a Kansas grassroots network of leaders. and activists. According to the group, they travel to “uplift Kansans fight for human rights, meet with reps, deliver messages, and protest for justice, democracy, and progress.”