Salina PRIDE Celebration Planned

A celebration of PRIDE is planned in Salina.

North Central Kansas Pride is hosting PRIDE FEST: Legends 2022 in Salina, this coming weekend of June 17th and 18th.

Organizers say the public is invited to start the free family weekend on the June 17th at the corner of Santa Fe and Ash. A block party hosted by MX Lucky will include drag show performances, games, karaoke and more.

On June 18th PRIDE moves to Oakdale Park at the Eric Stein stage. There will be more talented performances, vendors and new PRIDE merchandise available. Both locations and dates are free to enter and start at 2pm.

It is encouraged that the public bring cash for tipping entertainment, playing games etc.

In order to kick off the weekend celebrations of PRIDE and JUNETEENTH Miranda Bachman, with Let’s Restore Humanity, is hosting a peaceful protest to start the block party event. Located at the city/county building on 9th and Ash, people will gather to demonstrate against police brutality, the “Care about them both act” and to remind the public that equal rights apply to all people, at all times.

This is the third walk to honor the late George Floyd, killed by Minneapolis police in 2019. Participants are encouraged to spread the importance of these messages by bringing signs and flags celebrating diversity and equality. The crowd will walk to the stage to start off The PRIDE block party.