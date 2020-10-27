Salina, KS

Salina Presbyterian Manor Suspends Visitations

Todd PittengerOctober 27, 2020

COVID-19 concerns have prompted Salina Presbyterian Manor to temporarily  suspend all visitations.

The facility announced via social media that at this time all visitation at Salina Presbyterian Manor is suspended per the Saline County Health Department.

They say they  hope to be offering visits again soon.

Last week the facility ceased all communal activities and dining for the next 14 days after one Salina Presbyterian Manor non-direct care employee and one direct care employee  tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

