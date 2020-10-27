Salina Presbyterian Manor Suspends Visitations

COVID-19 concerns have prompted Salina Presbyterian Manor to temporarily suspend all visitations.

The facility announced via social media that at this time all visitation at Salina Presbyterian Manor is suspended per the Saline County Health Department.

They say they hope to be offering visits again soon.



Last week the facility ceased all communal activities and dining for the next 14 days after one Salina Presbyterian Manor non-direct care employee and one direct care employee tested positive for COVID-19.