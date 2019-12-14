Salina Presbyterian Manor Honored

Salina Presbyterian Manor received a certificate of recognition from PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America) for reaching goals in fiscal year 2019, covering the months of July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019, at a banquet November 13 in Wichita, Kan.

The recognition came through PMMA’s Emerald Awards Program, designed to encourage its 16 locations and 2 hospices to achieve high levels of resident and employee satisfaction, meet financial goals, build philanthropic support for the organization’s mission and meet marketing goals. There are 11 areas measured for the Emerald Awards.

To receive an emerald, a community has to meet its goals in all 11 areas. Certificates of recognition were given out to communities that reached their goals in one or more category.

Salina was recognized for meeting financial performance and independent living resident satisfaction goals.

“This recognition is a visible sign of Salina Presbyterian Manor’s commitment to the mission of PMMA of providing quality senior services guided by Christian values,” said Bruce Shogren, chief executive officer for PMMA.

PMMA has been providing quality senior services guided by Christian values in Kansas and Missouri for more than 70 years.