Salina Preparing to Pub Crawl Again

The streets of Downtown Salina will be filled with revelers dressed in green this St. Patrick’s Day. Salina will celebrate again this year with a downtown pub crawl.

Registration is now open for the fifth annual Salina Downtown Inc.’s St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl which will run from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

This event has eight participating downtown bars and restaurants. They include:

Big Nose Kate’s



Blue Skye Brewery & Eats



Coop’s Pizzeria



Martinelli’s Little Italy



Paramount Bar



Rendezvous Bar



Salina Innovation Foundation



TK’s Smokehaus

The cost of the pub crawl is $15 for early registration, $20 day of event (T-shirt size and availability are not guaranteed). The fee gets you a St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl T-shirt; a souvenir coozie, wrist band, drink specials at the participating downtown restaurants and bars, and a free cab ride home courtesy of Sunflower Taxi.

To register go to salinadowntown.org and click on the St. Paddy’s Day logo.

For those that might have had a little too much to drink, Sunflower Taxi is offering free rides home.

Pub crawl events in downtown Salina are popular, with what have become annual Halloween and St. Patrick’s Day themed crawls.