Salina Police SWAT Team Honored

The Salina Police Department’s SWAT Team has been recognized with an award for valor.

According to the agency, the team was presented with a Silver Unit Citation Valor Award at the annual Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police (KACP) Valor Awards Banquet. The award was received for the actions during a hostage rescue incident in February 2025.

The Silver Valor Award honors extraordinary actions that directly contribute to the significant prolonging or saving of a life.

This recognition reflects the team’s courage, professionalism, and commitment to protecting the community during high-risk incidents. The dedication, training, and teamwork demonstrated by these officers represent the very best of the department and the law enforcement profession.

The agency is proud of each member of the team and congratulate them on this well-deserved honor.

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Photos via Salina Police Department