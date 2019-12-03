Salina, KS

Salina Police Seeking Missing Man

Todd PittengerDecember 2, 2019

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for nearly a month.

According to the agency, 69-year-old Kenneth “Kenny” Reitcheck has not been seen since November 4th.

Reitcheck is known to suffer from diminished mental health capabilities and is on disability. He has not attempted to access his disability funds since before he was last seen.

Reitcheck is known to frequent the Salina area but may have family in northwest Kansas, possibly the Colby area.

Reitcheck does not have a phone, vehicle, or any identification.  If located or you have information, please contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.

