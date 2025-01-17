Salina Police Searching for Gunman

Police are looking for a man who shot a driver who had pulled over to pick him up.

A Salina man was transported to a hospital in Wichita after being shot in the arm. Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that early Friday morning, officers were sent to Salina Regional Health Center after a man drove himself to the ER with a gunshot wound.

Police say the 25-year-old victim had picked up a stranger in north Salina around 1am, and soon found himself in an argument with the man. Moments later, the victim parked his vehicle at the Kwik Shop in the 1600 block of S. 9th.

The suspect allegedly pulled a gun and shot the victim in his left biceps before running away. The suspect is described as a black male with dreadlocks.

The investigation is ongoing.