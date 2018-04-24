Salina Police Receive Safety Award

The Salina Police Department has been honored with an award for traffic safety.

At Monday’s Salina City Commission meeting, AAA Kansas presented the Salina Police Department with a AAA Community Traffic Safety Award for the 2017 review period. Shawn Steward, Senior Specialist, Public and Government Affairs for AAA Kansas delivered the award to Salina PD Chief Brad Nelson and Sgt. Brent Rupert.

The award is presented by AAA annually to encourage communities to address local traffic safety issues in a coordinated and cost-effective way and reward deserving departments. Only 34 police departments across the state of Kansas will receive the award this year.

Salina PD was recognized for a variety of programs and initiatives including:

Having a department-wide policy requiring the use of seat belts

Participating in the highly successful Kansas teen seatbelt usage program, called SAFE…working with USD 305 & the high schools

Using traffic data to identify and focus on high accident locations

In the category of Engineering, working to have a signal placed on E. Iron in front of Oakdale School to increase pedestrian safety

Communicating with the public to share bicycle safety information and materials

Salina PD received a silver Award for demonstrating strong, sustained efforts in addressing local traffic safety issues.

“First of all, great police departments don’t happen without support from city government leaders, so each of you are to be congratulated and thanked for your leadership and the support you provide the Chief and his team,” AAA Kansas’ Steward said, addressing the mayor and city commission during the meeting. “And it’s with great pleasure I present Chief Brad Nelson, Sgt. Brent Rupert and the entire Salina Police Department team the 2017 AAA Kansas Community Traffic Safety Silver Award. The Salina community should be proud of your police department and the great efforts they make every day to keep the roadways safe. AAA Kansas congratulates Chief Nelson and his team for this well-deserved honor.”