Salina Police Log 9-9-19

KSAL StaffSeptember 9, 2019

Police have a possible suspect in mind after someone broke into an apartment at Kraft Manor over the weekend. Police say sometime between 2pm and 2:45pm on Saturday, someone forced a door open and damaged a baby crib, guitar and a clothes dresser by ramming it into the wall at a home in the 1800 block of S. 9th. Damage is estimated at $2,000.

 

Officers arrested 33-year-old Matthew Levin on Friday evening after he allegedly hit a parked vehicle in the 1400 block of Brittany Street. Police say Levin was driving under the influence of alcohol in a 2018 Nissan Kicks and hit a 2009 Ford Taurus. The impact caused Levin’s car to roll over and land on the driver side door. Levin ran from the scene after a witness helped him out of the wreckage. He was taken into custody a short time later after offices found him walking in the 1400 block of E. Schilling Road. Levin is now facing possible charges of felony DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended license.

