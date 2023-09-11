Salina Police Log 9-11-23

A hit and run accident leads to a third DUI charge for an Oklahoma man. Salina Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges reports that 34-year-old Dustin Green sped away from the scene of a two car crash after he allegedly ran his 2005 Dodge Neon into the rear of a 2018 Chevy work truck owned by Total Turf Care. Police say Green left the intersection of Ohio and Albert and was arrested in the parking lot of the Casey’s in the 1100 block of E. Iron. He’s facing a list of traffic charges including felony DUI for a third offense for driving while impaired.

A Salina man is in jail on theft related charges after returning to a store to shoplift on a third occasion. Police report William Randall, 42, was arrested on Saturday after he was stopped inside the door at Target, 2938 Market Pl., and confronted by staff. Police say he removed a pair of headphones from his pants and ran away. Staff reported his car and tag information to police who then found him about 2.5 hours later. He’s facing charges for two other shoplifting cases at the same store.