Salina Police Log 9-10-19

Police are looking for a stolen car. The 2012 Kia Soul was parked in the 800 block of Charles in a driveway behind the home. The 50-year-old owner told officers she had left the keys in the vehicle and it was stolen sometime between 3am and 5:45am on Tuesday. The car has Kansas tag: 854 KYA.

Two high-end pool cues were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Gypsum sometime between August 31 and September 5. The 31-year-old owner told police his Chevy Silverado was locked and parked in front of his house. The thief took three, Lucasi hybrid pool cues and black leather cases valued at $1,000.