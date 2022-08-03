Salina Police Log 8-3-22 – One Theft and One Pursuit

An arrest was made following a Wednesday morning pursuit, and Salina Police are on the hunt for a theft suspect. Capt. Paul Forrester provided the details to KSAL News.

Pursuit

On Wednesday morning around 2 a.m., an officer was on patrol at State and College facing eastbound. The officer turned northbound on to College behind a black Audi 7. The officer observed the vehicle turn west onto Ash without using a turn signal. The vehicle then turned south on Broadway from Ash and another officer who was on Broadway attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle turned west on State from Broadway and a pursuit was initiated as the vehicle failed to stop. S

Speeds reached approximately 100 mph. SPD officers terminated the pursuit in the 3900 block of W. State.

Around 2:10 a.m., a Saline County Sheriff’s Deputy located the Audi in the 8800 block of W. Crawford and an additional pursuit was initiated. The pursuit ended at mile marker 15 on K-140 highway in Ellsworth County.

The driver, Kaleb Beaugh, a 29-year-old male from Salina was taken into custody. Charges are being requested for Beaugh to include flee and elude, driving while revoked, habitual violator, reckless driving, no proof of insurance and other traffic violations.

Theft

Forrester said a man entered Dunham’s, located at 2259 S. Ninth Street, around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The subject left for a short time, but then returned. The subject took a white KAMP bike valued at $450, a black Adidas back pack valued at $55 and approximately $100 worth of merchandise.

The subject put the backpack on and rode the bike out of the store into Central Mall. The suspect is described as a white male, 5’9”-6’, 170-200 lbs with a tattoo sleeve on his left forearm. He was wearing camo shorts and a black baseball hat and t-shirt. Total loss is listed at $605.