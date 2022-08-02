Salina, KS

Salina Police Log 8-2-22 – Vehicle Burglary/Theft

KSAL StaffAugust 2, 2022

Investigations are ongoing for a vehicle burglary and vehicle theft that happened in Salina over the course of Monday night. Police Capt. Paul Forrester has provided the details to KSAL News.

Vehicle Burglary

A 1990 Jeep Cherokee was burglarized Monday night in the 100 block of N. Seventh Street. Forrester said it happened between 7:45 p.m. and 2:10 a.m. The 25-year-old male victim reported he was working a shift at Big Nose Kate’s and his vehicle was parked in the back lot. When he finished working, he found the driver’s side door to be ajar, and a 9mm handgun was missing.

The gun is valued at $700. The driver told police he believes he might’ve left the vehicle unlocked.

Vehicle Theft

A 2016 Kia Rio was stolen in a neighborhood Monday night. Between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m., the vehicle was reported stolen from the 200 block of N. College Avenue. The 54-year-old female victim told police that she thought she might’ve left the keys in the vehicle, which is valued at $10,000,. The car was parked on the street outside of the victim’s residence. There are no suspects at this time.

